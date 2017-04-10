Dylann Roof pleads guilty, is given 9 life sentences in addition to death penalty

Dylann Roof, a white supremacist from the Columbia area, pleaded guilty on Monday to nine murder charges in state court for the slayings of nine victims at an African-American church in Charleston.

Under the plea agreement, he will be sentenced to nine sentences of life in prison, to be spent in a federal prison, as he awaits his death sentence after being found guilty in federal court in December on murder and hate crime charges. He also pleaded guilty to three attempted murder charges.

Mother Emanuel AME Rev. Eric Manning addressed the judge before sentencing, explaining the deep cut the killings made in the congregation. “Mother Emanuel has been a place where several of the victims’ families and survivors have come together and prayed together. ... We visit the crime scene every day.”

“We would indulge and encourage this court to just remember that the church as well as the families and the survivors have paid a dear and deep price.” He later adds: “Hate will never win.”

State Sen. Gerald Malloy spoke on behalf of the family of Rev. Clementa Pinckney, one of those killed. Pickney served in the state senate with Malloy.

Malloy read a statement by Jennifer Pinckney, Clementa Pinckney’s widow: “It is our hope that everyone finds peace.”

The guilty plea agreement should be an end, for now, to Roof’s courtroom appearances as well as the families’ and survivors’ public reckoning with their pain.

Roof mostly likely will be transferred to a high-security prison in Terre Haute, Ind., where federal death row is located, said Andy Savage, a Charleston lawyer who represents families of the victims as well as the three survivors.

Roof – who turned 23 earlier this month – was set to face a state trial this spring in the slayings of nine African-Americans in June 2015 at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Roof opened fire on 12 people, killing nine of them, after sitting through a Wednesday night bible study with the small group. His racist viewpoints were discovered later in an online maifesto and echoed during his federal trial. He chose Emanuel AME because it is one of the country’s oldest black congregations and wanted to start a race war, he told the FBI in a videotaped confession.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced Roof’s state plea agreement March 31.