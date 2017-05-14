Latest News

May 14, 2017 3:02 PM

Coroner identifies man pulled from Budd Inlet on Friday

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

The body of a man pulled from Budd Inlet was identified Sunday as Terrance Haycraft, 35.

The man had no known address, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Olympia police were dispatched about 3 p.m. Friday to the area near Anthony’s Home Port at the Port Plaza for reports of a “suspicious object” in the water.

Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said Friday the body was severely decomposed and appears to have been in the water for an extended period.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

