Carbon cap rule in Washington state faces legal challenge

FILE - In this June 1, 2016, file photo, piles of wood chips sit near the RockTenn paper mill in Tacoma, Wash. Even as the Trump administration seeks to roll back Obama-era rules to curb greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, Washington state is forging ahead with its own rules to cap carbon pollution from big industrial facilities. But the state faces legal challenges as it begins requiring large polluters such as RockTenn. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo