FILE PHOTO: French soldiers patrol near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. Police responded to an incident near the cathedral on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
FILE PHOTO: French soldiers patrol near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. Police responded to an incident near the cathedral on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Peter Dejong AP
FILE PHOTO: French soldiers patrol near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. Police responded to an incident near the cathedral on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Peter Dejong AP

Latest News

June 06, 2017 7:47 AM

Breaking: Paris police say officer shoots, injures attacker near Notre Dame Cathedral

The Associated Press

PARIS

Paris police say a security operation is under way near Notre Dame Cathedral and are urging passers-by to stay away from the area.

Paris police say an officer shot and injured an attacker. The police department tweeted about the operation on Tuesday afternoon but did not provide any additional details. A police official would not provide further information.

Large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine in the center of Paris.

Visitors and worshipers at the cathedral were told not to leave on Tuesday afternoon, and the square in front of the Gothic landmark was evacuated, The New York Times reported.

There are unconfirmed reports from witnesses and French journalists that shots had been fired at the cathedral.

Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.

This breaking story will be updated.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sunrise Easter service in North Tacoma

Sunrise Easter service in North Tacoma 0:43

Sunrise Easter service in North Tacoma
Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX 1:04

Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX
Puyallup police respond to explosives injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital 1:02

Puyallup police respond to explosives injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos