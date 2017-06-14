Olympia woman injured in crash near Kennewick

An Olympia woman was injured when she crashed her 2002 Ford Focus into a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on the cable bridge on state Route 397 near Kennewick, the Yakima Herald reported.
The 44-year-old woman was taken to Trios Health, and her condition was not immediately available, the Tri-City Herald reported.
The driver of the pickup, a 50-year-old woman from Kennewick, was not injured.
The Washington State Patrol said the crash was caused by inattention, and the Olympia woman would likely be cited for second-degree negligent driving, according to both papers.
