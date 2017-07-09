Early morning fire damages residence in Lacey

Fire damaged a residence in Lacey early Saturday morning, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
But it wasn’t your typical fire, Battalion Chief Pat Harn said Sunday.
It was hidden, he said.
Fire crews were dispatched to the 4700 block of 39th Court Southeast about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. After they arrived, the house was filled with a light haze, but there was no sign of fire, Harn said.
They finally put some technology to use that showed the fire, thought to have started near a furnace, was burning in the walls and ceiling. That led fire crews to dig through the structure to extinguish the blaze.
A resident of the house got home about midnight and thought they had smelled something funny, Harn said. Hours later the smoke alarms went off, he said. No one was injured.
Olympia Fire Department and East Olympia Fire District 6 also responded to the fire.
Rolf Boone
