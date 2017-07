Larry Johnston shares his family's home movies of Ivan the gorilla from the 1960s. Check out Ivan as a baby. The world-famous gorilla lived with the Johnstons for three years, until he was 60 pounds and proved too big and powerful to remain in the home. He was moved to Tacoma's B&I shopping center, where he lived from 1967 to 1994. Ivan died in August 2012 at Zoo Atlanta.