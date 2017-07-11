She asked him to delete the sex tape. Instead, her friend got pummeled.

Deputies arrested two Thurston County men early Monday morning following an incident involving a sex tape and a gun.
Jimmy J. Kay and Bishop F. McKinney, both 27, were booked into the Thurston County jail. Both men appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday, where Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax found probable cause to charge both men with second-degree assault. The commissioner set bail at $20,000 for both men.
Neither man has an extensive criminal history, said Deputy Prosecutor Craig Juris.
Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating Kay and McKinney at about 12:45 a.m. Monday. A man was found on Fair Oaks Loop Southeast with facial trauma. The man claimed he had been assaulted by multiple people, according to court documents.
A deputy found a car nearby containing two women. The back seat was covered in blood, and the women said that the assault occurred in the car.
One of the women told deputies that the incident began Sunday morning when she was in Tacoma. She had sex with an unnamed man, but noticed that Kay was recording video of the encounter. The woman said Kay showed the video to McKinney, and McKinney became agitated, according to court documents.
The woman said she didn’t know why the video bothered McKinney, as she and McKinney weren’t in a relationship.
Later that day, she made plans to spend time with a male friend, the victim. She reported that she and the other woman picked up the victim in a car, then drove to confront Kay and McKinney about the sex tape, according to court documents.
The trio arrived at Fair Oaks Loop Southeast, and the woman asked Kay for his phone so that she could delete the video. Kay handed it to her. The woman reported that as she sat in the car and worked to delete the video, McKinney walked up and took the phone. He then noticed the male victim sitting in the back of the car.
The woman reported that McKinney and Kay began beating the victim up, according to court documents.
Both women reported hearing a gunshot in the back of the car, so they both climbed out and ran. Deputies later discovered a bullet in the roof of the car. A witness reported hearing someone say, “Do you want me to shoot you?”
Court documents show that the victim didn’t suffer any gunshot wounds, but did sustain facial fractures.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
