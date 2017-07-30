A driver crashed her car into a South Tacoma commercial building Sunday, breaking an interior gas meter and forcing emergency responders to cordon off the streets surrounding area. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
A driver crashed her car into a South Tacoma commercial building Sunday, breaking an interior gas meter and forcing emergency responders to cordon off the streets surrounding area. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Latest News

Car crashes into building, Tacoma street blocked due to gas leak

By Sean Robinson

srobinson@thenewstribune.com

July 30, 2017 1:08 PM

A driver crashed her car into a South Tacoma commercial building Sunday, breaking an interior gas meter and forcing emergency responders to cordon off the streets surrounding the area.

Tacoma firefighters and police officers responded to the incident in the 5800 block of South Washington Street. One person was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries, a fire department spokesman said. No one else was hurt.

“The vehicle went all the way inside the building,” said Batallion Chief Doug Kimball. “It took out the main gas meter. It’s been filling the building with gas since the accident.”

Kimball said utility workers cut power to the building, and would go inside to turn off the leaking gas source.

Officer Mark Best, a spokesman for the Tacoma Police Department, said no arrest was made in connection with the crash.

Sean Robinson: 253-597-8486, @seanrobinsonTNT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Inslee wants to roll back property tax changes he signed into law as part of schools fix

View More Video