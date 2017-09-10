Lacey firefighters tend to a woman who was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle on College Way Southeast on Sunday night.
Car hits woman walking dog in Lacey, critically injuring her, authorities say

By Kenny Ocker

September 10, 2017 8:58 PM

A woman walking her dog Sunday night in Lacey was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

Fire crews were dispatched about 8:20 p.m. to College Street Southeast at Avery Lane Southeast and found the woman in the street with no pulse, said Tim Hulse, a battalion chief with Lacey Fire District 3.

Firefighters were able to resuscitate the woman and begin breathing for her before transporting her to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia in critical condition, Hulse said.

The 71-year-old woman had been walking her dog when she was struck, Hulse said.

College Street was closed in both directions from Yelm Highway Southeast to 53rd Avenue Southeast, Lacey police posted to Twitter. The department will be investigating the collision.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

