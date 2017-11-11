Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford

Curtis jumper Lexi Ellis signed her letter of intent to compete in track and field for the University of Oregon, which has won two of the past three NCAA national championships. She hopes going there can help lead to her Olympic dreams.
Calley Heilborn and Ciera Zimmerman have done this before. They did it again, winning back-to-back 4A West Central District tournament titles, this time winning 3-1 over Emerald Ridge. Can the top-ranked Ravens now make it back-to-back 4A state titles?
Fourth-ranked Puyallup stayed unbeaten entering the 4A state playoffs by outlasting No. 2 Kennedy Catholic in penalty kicks after a scoreless regulation and two overtimes. Vikings' goalkeeper Brooke Johnston and coach Matt White discuss the win, which gives Puyallup the No. 1 seed entering the 4A state playoffs.
Kyle Cramer ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns and George Johnston had two interceptions, including a pick six, to lead Puyallup to a 42-13 win over Auburn Mountainview to advance to the 4A state playoffs to face Monroe.