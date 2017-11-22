More Videos

UW O-Line coach says Wattenberg is making progress 1:10

UW O-Line coach says Wattenberg is making progress

Pause
Grace Pierson, Tyler Taff discuss Life Christian’s first state girls soccer title in school history 0:55

Grace Pierson, Tyler Taff discuss Life Christian’s first state girls soccer title in school history

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody 1:43

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody

Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail? 1:40

Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail?

He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 3:09

He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Petersen looks back on thrilling finish against Utah 1:19

Petersen looks back on thrilling finish against Utah

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

  • Petersen addresses media one last time before The Apple Cup

    Washington coach Chris Petersen discusses the Washington State defense and other items

Petersen addresses media one last time before The Apple Cup

Washington coach Chris Petersen discusses the Washington State defense and other items
Ryan S. Clark ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com