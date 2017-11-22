More Videos

UW O-Line coach says Wattenberg is making progress 1:10

UW O-Line coach says Wattenberg is making progress

Pause
Petersen addresses media one last time before The Apple Cup 1:12

Petersen addresses media one last time before The Apple Cup

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilsons 'huge impact,' his decisions late in Seahawks' loss 2:19

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilsons "huge impact," his decisions late in Seahawks' loss

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody 1:43

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody

Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail? 1:40

Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail?

He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 3:09

He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy

The News Tribune's 2017 All-Area Football Team 9:01

The News Tribune's 2017 All-Area Football Team

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

  • Huskies OC Jonathan Smith breaks down WSU defense

    Washington offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith reviews the Washington State defense ahead of the Apple Cup.

Huskies OC Jonathan Smith breaks down WSU defense

Washington offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith reviews the Washington State defense ahead of the Apple Cup.
Ryan S. Clark rclark@thenewstribune.com