Parker Eastman, 15, ran away from his Minnesota home Aug. 21. Courtesy photo Meghan Eastman

Missing teen from Minnesota thought to be in Tumwater found safe

By Abby Spegman

November 25, 2017 12:58 PM

A missing teen from Minnesota who was thought to be in Tumwater this month has been found safe in California.

Parker Eastman, 15, ran away from his home in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Aug. 21.

The St. Cloud Times reports he was found Friday afternoon. Detroit Lakes police Chief Steve Todd said he was safe and would be returned home soon.

Todd did not specify how the teen was found or where in California he was, according to the paper.

Parker’s mother, Meghan Eastman, wrote on Facebook she received a text Nov. 17 that said, “It’s Parker.” She called the phone number but got no answer. Later, someone replied by text to say a boy at the Tumwater Walmart had asked to use the phone and that the boy “seemed OK.”

Police in Detroit Lakes reached out to Tumwater police. A story by The Olympian about the teen’s possible stop in Tumwater was widely viewed and shared on social media.

Meghan Eastman said her son ran away from home because he had an abusive stepfather and developed post-traumatic stress disorder.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

