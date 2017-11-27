Senate order bans all firearms from public gallery

FILE - In this June 30, 2017 file photo, the public gallery is visible above the Senate floor at upper right in the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. All firearms will be banned from the public galleries above the Washington Senate floor starting next session, even concealed weapons carried with a permit. Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib issued the order, saying his goal is to create a safe environment in the chamber. Ted S. Warren, file AP Photo