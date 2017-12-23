Olympia woman among 5 nabbed in federal mail and identity theft investigation

Highlights as Gonzaga commit Anton Watson leads Gonzaga Prep past Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson

Anton Watson, a 6-foot-7 Gonzaga University commit led the way with 24 points as No. 1-ranked Gonzaga Prep came to Tacoma on Friday to take on No. 8 Wilson, earning a 63-51 win with a late charge. Emmitt Matthews Jr., a UConn signee, led the Rams with 18 points.