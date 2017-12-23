Olympia woman among 5 nabbed in federal mail and identity theft investigation

Federal prosecutors have filed charges against five suspects in separate mail theft cases in partnership with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to combat identity theft, U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes of the Western District of Washington announced Thursday.
“Mail and package theft is a heightened problem in the busy holiday shipping season,” according to a press release from Hayes’ Office. “These cases have taken some of the worst offenders off the street over the last few months.”
The five suspects charged include Charllette Miller, 35, of Olympia; Jesse Franklin Denham, 27; Shawlee Geiger, 41, of Seattle; Dennie Deng, 27, of Auburn; and Travis Sicklovan, 34.
Some suspects charged already have entered guilty pleas and are facing mandatory minimum sentences on charges of aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“Over the last several months we have worked with investigators from the Postal Inspection Service to federally prosecute mail thieves who repeatedly steal from homes, apartment buildings and other locations around western Washington,” Hayes said in a statement. “These cases should serve as a warning that there are significant consequences for those who steal mail and victimize so many people.”
Miller has pleaded guilty to access device fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced in March. She was accused of using stolen mail and drivers’ licenses to open bank and credit accounts in victims’ names.
Denham is scheduled to go to trial in January on eight counts of bank fraud, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. His city of residence is not listed in the U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.
He was accused of using stolen mail to open bank and credit accounts and forge balance transfer checks.
“When arrested, Denham had mail from more than 50 victims in his car,” according to the news release.
Geiger is scheduled for trial in June on eight counts of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. She is accused of depositing stolen checks in a bank account.
Deng is scheduled for trial in March on four counts of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. He allegedly deposited stolen checks in a bank account.
Sicklovan pleaded guilty in October to bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and possession of stolen mail. He was arrested in November 2016 in Snohomish County with stolen mail from more than 60 people, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Defendants convicted of aggravated identity theft face a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison.
