A Motel 6 motel is seen Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in SeaTac, Wash. Washington's attorney general is suing Motel 6, saying the budget hotel disclosed the personal information of thousands of guests to federal immigration authorities in violation of state law. Attorney General Bob Ferguson said at a news conference Wednesday that the motel divulged to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement the names, dates of birth, license plate numbers and room numbers of more than 9,000 guests at six locations throughout the state.
A Motel 6 motel is seen Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in SeaTac, Wash. Washington's attorney general is suing Motel 6, saying the budget hotel disclosed the personal information of thousands of guests to federal immigration authorities in violation of state law. Attorney General Bob Ferguson said at a news conference Wednesday that the motel divulged to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement the names, dates of birth, license plate numbers and room numbers of more than 9,000 guests at six locations throughout the state. Elaine Thompson The Associated Press
A Motel 6 motel is seen Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in SeaTac, Wash. Washington's attorney general is suing Motel 6, saying the budget hotel disclosed the personal information of thousands of guests to federal immigration authorities in violation of state law. Attorney General Bob Ferguson said at a news conference Wednesday that the motel divulged to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement the names, dates of birth, license plate numbers and room numbers of more than 9,000 guests at six locations throughout the state. Elaine Thompson The Associated Press

Latest News

Washington official: Motel 6 gave info to feds

By PHUONG LE Associated Press

January 03, 2018 12:10 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SEATTLE

Washington's attorney general is suing Motel 6, saying the budget hotel disclosed the personal information of thousands of guests to federal immigration authorities in violation of state law.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Wednesday that Motel 6's "actions are disturbing and they are unlawful." He says the motel divulged to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement the names, dates of birth, license plate numbers and room numbers of more than 9,000 guests at six locations throughout the state. He says at least six guests were detained.

Ferguson says the company's actions violated the state's consumer protection law.

Motel 6 said in September that its employees in Phoenix would no longer work with ICE, but Ferguson says management knew employees in Washington were trained to give authorities information. Motel 6 did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Spanaway Lake basketball flying under the radar. A win over Lincoln could change that

    Spanaway Lake coach Dominic Batten discusses the Sentinels' win over Evergreen of Vancouver to win the Spanaway Lake Christmas Classic title game behind Divante Moffitt's 24 points and Jordan Garner's 21. The Sentinels get their biggest test of the season on Wednesday when they host No. 3 Lincoln.

Video: Spanaway Lake basketball flying under the radar. A win over Lincoln could change that

Video: Spanaway Lake basketball flying under the radar. A win over Lincoln could change that 2:33

Video: Spanaway Lake basketball flying under the radar. A win over Lincoln could change that
Highlights as Yusief Lillie, Brandon Kaylor bring Bonney Lake No. 1 wrestling titles 2:09

Highlights as Yusief Lillie, Brandon Kaylor bring Bonney Lake No. 1 wrestling titles
Huskies LB Bartlett says much was gained in UW’s last trip to the desert 1:31

Huskies LB Bartlett says much was gained in UW’s last trip to the desert

View More Video