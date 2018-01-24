Video shows how building boom will forever change Seattle’s iconic skyline

Seattle’s famous skyline could look dramatically different as the city’s building boom continues.
How different? That’s the question a Seattle architectural designer tried to answer recently by using 3D modeling and Google Earth to simulate future growth.
David Boynton told GeekWire via email that the project started by creating a model several years ago to see how much of the view from his apartment would be blocked by a new tower.
“I had also been browsing the new proposals and wanted track them and see how the skyline was changing so fast,” Boyton told GeekWire. “I’ve been updating that rhino model with new proposals and information for a few years just on my own interest, and over the weekend finally got around to exporting it into Google Earth!”
Never miss a local story.
The video shows from six vantage points what the skyline might look like as under construction, proposed and rumored buildings take shape.
The building boom has already created dramatic changes to Seattle. A 3-year time lapse video using images from a Space Needle camera was published on YouTube earlier this year and showed the dynamic changes.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments