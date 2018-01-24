Seattle’s famous skyline could look dramatically different as the city’s building boom continues.
Seattle’s famous skyline could look dramatically different as the city’s building boom continues. TED S. WARREN ASSOCIATED PRESS, 2006
Seattle’s famous skyline could look dramatically different as the city’s building boom continues. TED S. WARREN ASSOCIATED PRESS, 2006

Latest News

Video shows how building boom will forever change Seattle’s iconic skyline

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

January 24, 2018 12:51 PM

Seattle’s famous skyline could look dramatically different as the city’s building boom continues.

How different? That’s the question a Seattle architectural designer tried to answer recently by using 3D modeling and Google Earth to simulate future growth.

David Boynton told GeekWire via email that the project started by creating a model several years ago to see how much of the view from his apartment would be blocked by a new tower.

“I had also been browsing the new proposals and wanted track them and see how the skyline was changing so fast,” Boyton told GeekWire. “I’ve been updating that rhino model with new proposals and information for a few years just on my own interest, and over the weekend finally got around to exporting it into Google Earth!”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The video shows from six vantage points what the skyline might look like as under construction, proposed and rumored buildings take shape.

The building boom has already created dramatic changes to Seattle. A 3-year time lapse video using images from a Space Needle camera was published on YouTube earlier this year and showed the dynamic changes.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carter stresses UW must “pick up the energy” going forward

    Washington freshman guard Michael Carter III scored a career-best 9 points in a loss to Utah.

Carter stresses UW must “pick up the energy” going forward

Carter stresses UW must “pick up the energy” going forward 0:54

Carter stresses UW must “pick up the energy” going forward
Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw 3:05

Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw
Highlights: Demetrius Crosby, Micah Pollard lift No. 3 Foss over No. 6 Fife 3:49

Highlights: Demetrius Crosby, Micah Pollard lift No. 3 Foss over No. 6 Fife

View More Video