Highlights: Federal Way turns 4A NPSL title into dunkfest as Eagles cruise past Kentwood

Wilson got a game-high 27 points from UConn signee Emmitt Matthews Jr., and an alley-oop dunk off the backboard from himself, to himself, in the Rams' win over Spanaway Lake on Tuesday night, clinching the 3A Pierce County League's No. 2 seed.
Bonney Lake's Sam Peterson helped his team clinch a share of the 3A Pierce County League title on Thursday. But he's also hoping to get back to the Tacoma Dome and repeat as a state champion. He, Brenden Chaowanapibool and coach Dan Pitsch discuss the win over Bethel on Thursday.
Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy and converted center fielder Dee Gordon spoke at Safeco Field on Thursday as part of the Mariners' pre-spring training luncheon. Gordon explained why he doesn't walk, and how he explained this to Scott Servais, and Healy says why the Mariners have postseason on their minds.