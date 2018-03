Highlights: Zack Paulsen, Jordan Parker shoot lights out in Curtis’ win over No. 5 Davis

Zack Paulsen had 17 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Parker had 15 points and seven rebounds as Curtis got off to a 20-2 lead to start the game in its eventual 66-56 victory over No. 5 Davis. Zack Paulsen was mauled by teammates after the game. Check out the highlights: