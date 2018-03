Highlights: Trevante Anderson leads Rainier Beach with 27 points in win over his former team, Lincoln

Trevante Anderson, who transferred from Lincoln to Rainier Beach before the start of the school year and was the league MVP for the Abes a year ago, led a Rainier Beach rally to beat his former team in the 3A state semifinals on Friday in the Tacoma Dome. He was met afterward by Wilson's UConn signee Emmitt Matthews Jr.