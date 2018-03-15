More Videos

Newly-built pedestrian bridge collapses over busy Miami road

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses

TNT top 10: The best plays from the WIAA state high school basketball championships

Lake Tapps murder suspect pleads guilty in shooting death

SUV crashes into Tacoma's Harmon building with a little push from a state trooper

Highlights: Pierre Crockrell Jr. leads Garfield to 3A title over Rainier Beach

Watch: Brynna Maxwell, Maddie Willett lead Gig Harbor celebration. Tides earn first state championship

Highlights: Brandon Roy is headed to back-to-back state titles, this time as Garfield's basketball coach

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels-Naje Smith was a battle of bigs. But Federal Way tops Lewis and Clark to clinch title trip

Highlights: Trevante Anderson leads Rainier Beach with 27 points in win over his former team, Lincoln

Girl Scout back selling cookies where she was almost robbed

A 10-year-old Girl Scout who was nearly robbed while selling cookies outside a Fred Meyer store in Tacoma will returns to set up her cookie stand.
Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Florida International University in Miami installed in one day a new pedestrian bridge linking the campus to Sweetwater. The bridge collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018 during construction, trapping people and cars underneath.