Brawl at Chicago prison leads to charges for 16 inmates

Sixteen inmates were indicted on “mob action” charges after a fight broke out in the Cook County Jail’s maximum security division on February 16, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. Two inmates were taken to area hospitals following the bra
Cook County Sheriff via Storyful
Miami pedestrian bridge collapses

Nation & World

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses

Florida International University in Miami installed in one day a new pedestrian bridge linking the campus to Sweetwater. The bridge collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018 during construction, trapping people and cars underneath.