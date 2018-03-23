Suspected bank robber barricades himself inside apartment. SWAT changed his mind

Deputies knew they were in the right place Thursday afternoon when they found a bag of money that had been flung from a balcony at a Burien apartment complex.
King County Sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a 19-year-old man suspected of robbing a Key Bank at White Center at about 12:30 p.m. The suspect reportedly implied he had a gun and then fled the scene with the loot. However, the surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect and deputies were able to track him to the Burien apartment complex.
Deputies say they found the bag of money when they arrived and interviewed witnesses to determine the unit in which the man was staying.
The man barricaded himself inside and deputies failed multiple times in getting the suspect to come outside. That changed when King County armored SWAT vehicles arrived.
The man surrendered and was booked into King County Jail for robbery.
