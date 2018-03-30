He stole a bag that looked like a purse. K-9 unit found him with a breast pump

He broke into a house and stole a bag designed to look like a purse only to discover it was a carrying case for a breast pump, according to documents filed Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court.
A 26-year-old man is charged with breaking into a Gig Harbor home on Nov. 26 and stealing the pump and a diaper bag that contained a wallet and credit cards and then fleeing in a stolen car. The man has a history of burglary and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.
Court documents give this account of the heist unfolded:
The man allegedly entered the house through the garage and an unlocked door and took the items. A resident heard the suspect in the house and when he went to look, saw a car speeding away.
Never miss a local story.
The car, which was reported stolen, crashed around the corner from the house and witnesses saw two people running from the car. A Police K-9 unit was called to the scene and a dog successfully tracked down the suspect finding the pump and diaper bag along the way. The suspect had fallen and had an injured leg. Police later took him to the hospital.
A changing pad and a GPS mount that the victims said were theirs were found in the stolen car. Gig Harbor Police reported that the suspect of theft said he ran because he had outstanding warrants. He identified the woman with him as his "baby mama."
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497
Comments