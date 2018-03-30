Nathan Kimbrell Jr. sentenced for fatally shooting Wilbur Salway

Starting Thursday morning, the state Route 16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate crews working the I-5/M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project, the Washington Department of Transportation announced.
Video shows a heavy police presence Wednesday in North Seattle, where several police cars rammed a silver Mercedes that matched the vehicle description in an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old boy that had been abducted by his "violent, dangerous" father.
Pierce County Professional Firefighters work to extinguish a fire that destroyed a home in the 2000 block of 90th Street East in the Midland neighborhood on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. There were no reported injuries.