New 300-seat restaurant with a flexible, upscale menu is opening in Gig Harbor. Here’s when

Gig Harbor’s much anticipated Table 47 finally is opening. If all goes as planned, the opening will be Sunday (April 8).
The 200-seat restaurant (with another seating for 100 on a seasonal patio) will open with dinner service only. Dinner begins daily at 4 p.m. The restaurant expects to eventually add brunch and lunch service.
Table 47 is part of the Olympic Towne Center, home of the new Fred Meyer.
Its creator is Troy Alstead, a longtime Gig Harbor resident who formerly was the chief operating officer at Starbucks.
His vision of a gathering place doesn’t stop at eating. Alstead’s adjacent entertainment center, Ocean 5, will open soon (an exact opening date has not been announced).
That 57,000-square-foot space will be home to a two-story laser arena, 10-pin and duckpin bowling and party spaces that can host up to 400. Table 47 will provide the food.
As for Table 47, it’s a sizable restaurant of 7,000 square feet with a comfortable, casual environment and upscale food.
The name is a nod to its location on the 47th parallel.
The chef is Ian Wingate. The sous chef is Doug Hudson.
The restaurant also will house a bar with a tap list featuring 40 Northwest beers and wines and upscale cocktails.
Here’s a look at the menu:
Appetizers: The appetizer list is built with portion size in mind. Appetizers come in two sizes. The small versions are labeled as “taste” and the larger appetizers are labeled “share.”
The seafood-heavy appetizer menu includes albacore tuna crudo with a spicy poke sauce ($12/$24), hama hama clams cooked in a miso broth ($11/$20), butternut gnocchi ($9/$16), charred octopus ($10/$18) and Narrows mussels cooked in a blonde ale from Narrows brewing ($10/$18).
Oysters: There also are oysters listed as either a raw presentation or barbecued ($3.50 each/$18 a half dozen).
Flatbreads and boards: The lighter side of the menu includes four styles of flatbreads ($14 for one/$24 for two) and three interesting sounding appetizer boards. One lists a vegetarian-friendly assortment of vegetables and hummus ($12). Another will be an artisan cheese board or a meat board ($21 each).
Salads: Four salads come in either half portions ($7) or full sizes ($12).
Sandwiches: A half dozen sandwiches and burgers are listed with a choice of house fries or salad. The Parallel Burger is built with a patty of ground chuck and short rib (listed as local and grass-fed) with mushrooms, Beecher’s cheese curds, caramelized onions, stone-ground mustard on brioche with the usual burger fixings ($16). A Cubano is built with pork belly, salami, house pickles, white cheddar and a Dijon aioli on sourdough ($16). The menu also lists a bulgogi-themed cheesesteak sandwich ($16), a vegetarian-friendly jackfruit sandwich ($12) and grilled chicken on sourdough ($15).
Entrees: Like the appetizers, entrees are built to appease small or large appetites with listings for half or full-sized. The portions are priced accordingly.
Entrees lean heavier on meat, but with one vegetarian option and two seafood options. The entrees include charbroiled meatloaf ($12/$22), a bistro steak ($18/$31), a filet mignon ($23/$34), line-caught wild coho salmon ($15/$28), a seafood stew ($15/$28) and Moroccan vegetables ($9/$16).
Dietary restrictions: The restaurant has extensive options listed for gluten-free and vegetarian diners.
Table 47
Where: 5268 Point Fosdick Dr. NW, Gig Harbor
Info: T47.com
Opening: Sunday, April 8, if all goes as planned
Hours: Open for dinner at 4 p.m. Lunch and brunch will be added later.
Comments