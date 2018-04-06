'Justice for a child.' Will Lakewood girl's killer ever be caught?

SHARE COPY LINK Ten-year-old Adre'anna Jackson disappeared in December 2005. Her remains were found the following spring but the case remains unsolved. Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler and Jackson's mother, Yvette Gervais, share their frustration and grief. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

