Woman found dead in retirement community mobile home damaged by fire

Firefighters found the body of a woman Tuesday in a fire in a mobile home retirement community near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Another woman in the mobile home called for help at 1:08 p.m. and escaped the fire with non-life-threatening injuries. The surviving woman was transported to a hospital, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
The fire took place on the 18100 block of 36th Place South in a retirement community, the Seattle Times reports.
Firefighters controlled the blaze in less than an hour, but the home was heavily damaged. Puget Sound Fire investigators were working Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire.
