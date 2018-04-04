A $12 million traumatic brain injury treatment facility opening at JBLM

A $12 million facility dedicated to treating and diagnosing military personnel with traumatic brain injuries and psychological health conditions opens Thursday morning at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, a not-for-profit organization supporting United States Armed Forces members and their families, raise money for the 25,000-square-foot facility at Madigan Army medical Center. While it officially opens at 11 a.m. on Thursday, the facility has been used to treat patients since November.
The Intrepid Spirit Center, equipped with the latest in brain technology and treatment, is the sixth of nine such centers planned for military bases by the IFHF. Centers are open at bases in Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky, North Carolina and Texas. A center also opened this week at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California.
