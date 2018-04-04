No cake, definitely no brownies for Mitch Haniger. But his swing for Mariners has been the real treat

What’s wrong with Mitch Haniger?

The Mariners recorded him taking newly acquired first baseman Ryon Healy to lunch for some Hawaiian-Korean fusion cuisine in West Seattle. Everything seemed fine until the dessert came, shaved ice.

Haniger tried to play it cool, but his distress was quite evident. So much that Healy busted in laughter.

“So I hate desserts,” Haniger admitted. “I don’t like cake, I don’t really like cookies. I hate brownies.”

Healy thought what the rest of us were thinking.

“I don’t know if we can be friends,” Healy said.

On the baseball field, Haniger’s swing and defense has been the biggest treat to the Mariners early season so far.

So maybe there’s something to that sans-dessert policy.

If you care about players who lead stat categories less than a week into a 162-game season, Haniger was third in the American League in batting average (6-for-13, two home runs, five RBIs) entering Wednesday.

He’s been more than serviceable filling in at clean-up with Nelson Cruz sidelined with an ankle injury. Haniger’s big right-handed bat is just what the Mariners’ lefty-heavy lineup has needed.

But he clarified this spring that he’s not 100 percent anti-sweets … maybe just 95 percent.

“I’m just not a big cake guy,” Haniger said. “I mean, I rarely order it, but I do like carrot cake. That’s the only cake I’ll eat. Maybe some cheesecake, too, but that’s only a couple of times a year – maybe.”

Like, maybe if it’s his birthday.

“My sweet tooth is more candy than dessert,” he said. “I’d rather just get full off my dinner so that I can’t eat anything more.”

It’s a pretty disciplined approach for him to limit his dessert plate.

And his swing at that plate on the baseball field has been much more sweet than how his spring training went. Take spring training for what it is, but it was hard not to gawk at Haniger when he had gone 4-for-31 (.129) at the plate with a week remaining before Opening Day.

Haniger had already missed some time because of tendinitis in his right hand, which kept him from swinging for a week.

And then Mariners manager Scott Servais sent Haniger down to some minor league games to figure out his timing.

“It’s just more about seeing pitches, seeing breaking balls and trying to make some adjustments and try some things,” Servais had said at the time. We just want him in a position where he feels comfortable and confident when the season starts. It’s just chasing balls out of the zone right now more than anything. It’s hard to hit when you’re not hitting strikes.”

And this was after his torrid start to last season was derailed by a strained oblique that sat him for almost seven weeks. And he later missed three more weeks after he was struck by a 95-mph pitch in his mouth. That’s why he wears the face guard on his batting helmet.

Then Sunday’s game, the series finale against the Indians. Haniger’s shoulder had just got in the way of Trevor Bauer’s 94-mph fastball. Otherwise that was going for his face.

“You just got to let that go and focus on the next one,” Haniger said afterward. “That’s going to happen. It’s part of the game.”

So his next at-bat? He launched a two-run home run off of Tyler Olson. It traveled 403 feet and it was his second home run in two games.

In the months of March and April, Haniger is hitting .358 since he joined the Mariners.

SHARE COPY LINK “Fun weekend. Nice way to start the season. Fans were definitely into it and we felt the energy here all weekend. So it’s a good start for us," Servais said. TJ Cotterill

Something to do with the cold, wet weather?

“I don’t mind it,” Haniger said. “I like playing at Safeco.

“I just want to be driving the ball to the middle of the field. That’s pretty much the same thing I’ve worked on in most offseasons in the past. That was the goal again this year was just to improve on that.”

He’s clearly found what he had been missing since that minor-league send down. Even at the end of last season, Haniger hit .353 in September and October with seven home runs in 28 games to finish the season hitting .282 with 16 home runs.

That 2016 trade with the Diamondbacks for Haniger and Jean Segura has looked like it’s going to pay off for the Mariners, despite trading away Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte. Haniger re-formed his swing in the Diamondbacks’ minor-league system.

“That’s a bad man. That’s a really bad man,” said Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon. “They don’t know him, but by the end of the year the world is going to know.”

Seattle Mariners outfielders (from left) Dee Gordon, Guillermo Heredia, and Mitch Haniger celebrate after the Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 5-4 in a baseball game, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren AP Photo

And Servais said his end-of-spring adjustments were almost immediate.

“It was a little shaky going out of spring training with his slow start,” Servais said. “But the last day of spring (2-for-4, two doubles against the Rockies) he started to find something and sometimes with a hitter like that it’s just one at-bat and everything clicks. And his timing – he’s seeing the ball good. He certainly has the swing and the power to go along with that.”

It’s made the absence of Nelson Cruz to the 10-day disabled list (sprained ankle) not hurt so much.

“It’s worked out OK,” Servais said. “So far. But we would like to get the other guy back.”