Latest News

1 killed, 1 hurt in Graham rollover wreck, officials say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

April 08, 2018 04:43 PM

A 24-year-old man was killed and his 24-year-old passenger injured early Saturday after a rollover crash in Graham, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 2 a.m. at 200th Street East and 120th Avenue East., sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The man was driving when he lost control, rolled his pickup truck and hit a power pole, Troyer said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger was taken to a Tacoma hospital for unspecified injuries.

It is unknown whether intoxicants played a role in the crash, Troyer said.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

  Comments  