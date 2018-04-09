Woman who died after teen allegedly ran stop sign identified

A woman who died Friday night after a teenage driver ran a stop sign and crashed into her vehicle has been identified by the Pierce County medical examiner.
Tanya Raven, 57, of Puyallup died after a 16-year-old driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was speeding south on Vickery Avenue East, passed a car and ran the stop sign at the intersection with 128th Street East, Pierce County Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The truck struck the passenger side of Raven's 2014 Honda Accord. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both vehicles came to rest in a yard southwest of the intersection in unincorporated Pierce County.
Investigators said the teenager was not impaired and authorities released him to his father. Prosecutors will decide whether to press charges.
