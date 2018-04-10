Police investigating after three buildings go up in flames in same area of Lakewood

Three abandoned buildings — all within walking distance of each other — went up in flames over the weekend in Lakewood.
West Pierce Fire & Rescue and Lakewood Police are investigating the trio of fires in the Tillicum and Woodbrook neighborhoods.
The first fire came Saturday evening at a home in the 7100 block of 146th Street Southwest. The was house was fully involved in flames when crews arrived.
Then late Sunday night fire broke out in another house in the 8200 block of Maple Street in Tillicum. That blaze was contained to the basement.
Less than 30 minutes later, a fire call came in at a nearby unoccupied apartment complex in the 8300 block of Berkeley Avenue. The previously boarded-up building had a fire in the middle of the building, West Pierce said.
No one was hurt in any of the fires.
Comments