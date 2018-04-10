Two Federal Way brothers killed, six others injured in wrong-way wreck

Two men are dead and six others were injured following a wrong way collision in Kent on Monday night.
The accident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on state Route 516, just east of Meeker Street in Kent. Three cars and a truck were involved.
The Washington State Highway Patrol said a 1988 Toyota Camry driven by Faalfua Ili, 38, of Federal Way was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR 516 when it side swiped a 1999 Lexus RX.
The Lexus was knocked into a spin. It was then hit by a 2005 Nissan Altima.
The driver of another vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, tried to avoid the wreck and struck the guardrail and then the Lexus.
Ili, and his passenger in the Camry, brother Freddie Ili, 36, of Federal Way, were both killed, the Highway Patrol said.
The driver of the Lexus, a 59-year-old Seattle man, was injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday morning. A passenger in that car, a 54-year-old Des Moines woman, was listed in serious condition at Harborview.
A 5-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Altima was injured. She was listed in serious condition at Harborview. The driver of that vehicle, a 43-year-old woman, was in satisfactory condition.
Conditions of other drivers and passengers were not available.
The road was closed for nearly six hours.
