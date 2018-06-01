ABCs of hepatitis: What's the difference between A, B, and C?

Hepatitis is a disease characterized by inflammation of the liver. It comes in many forms, including hepatitis A, B and C. But what do those letter designations mean, and how do they differ from one another?
Mayo Clinic
Sears to close Tacoma Mall store

Business

Sears to close Tacoma Mall store

Sears announced its first wave of closures of unprofitable stores. The Tacoma Mall location was the only Washington store on a list targeting 48 Sears stores nationally.