Trump vows to back law to protect marijuana industry

FILE- In this Jan. 1, 2018 file photo, different types of marijuana sit on display at Harborside marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado announced Friday, April 13, 2018 that President Trump has pledged to support legislation protecting the marijuana industry in states that have legalized the drug. Gardner has been pushing to reverse a decision made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in January that removed prohibitions that kept federal prosecutors from pursuing cases against people who were following state pot laws. Mathew Sumner, File AP Photo