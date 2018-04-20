1 killed in Thurston County wreck, deputies say

A woman died Friday night in a one-car wreck Friday night on Steamboat Island Road Northwest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened about 5 p.m. in the 5100 block of Steamboat Island Road Northwest, sheriff's spokeswoman Carla Carter said.
The woman, believed to be in her late 50s, was speeding through the area and missed a corner, Carter said. The woman's car left the road and struck several trees.
The woman, the car's only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detours are in place and the road was expected to be closed until about 8 p.m.
