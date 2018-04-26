Trump jokes about being immortalized on Mount Rushmore

President Trump joked about one day being immortalized on the iconic Mount Rushmore National Memorial located in South Dakota. Trump made the comment during an appearance in Youngstown, Ohio in July 2017.
C-SPAN
Ax-wielding robber leads break-in of cannabis shop

Surveillance footage shows a smash-and-robbery of Mary Mart, a cannabis dispensary on Tacoma's Sixth Avenue. Its believed to be the same team that's hit several shops in a recent span. The burglars were wearing masks but one woman exposed her face.

Van strikes crowd in Toronto

Canadian police say a van has hit at least eight people in Toronto. Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.