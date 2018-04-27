Tacoma’s lost Japantown rediscovered in guided tour

Local historian Michael Sullivan and writer Tamiko Nimura say that, per capita, Tacoma once had the largest Nihonmachi (Japantown) in the country. Then it disappeared, two months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Matt Driscoll
Ax-wielding robber leads break-in of cannabis shop

Surveillance footage shows a smash-and-robbery of Mary Mart, a cannabis dispensary on Tacoma's Sixth Avenue. Its believed to be the same team that's hit several shops in a recent span. The burglars were wearing masks but one woman exposed her face.

Van strikes crowd in Toronto

Canadian police say a van has hit at least eight people in Toronto. Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.