More changes along I-5 as construction continues

Staring in May, construction along I-5 will bring changes to a stretch of road near South 38th Street.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Surveillance footage shows a smash-and-robbery of Mary Mart, a cannabis dispensary on Tacoma's Sixth Avenue. Its believed to be the same team that's hit several shops in a recent span. The burglars were wearing masks but one woman exposed her face.

Canadian police say a van has hit at least eight people in Toronto. Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.