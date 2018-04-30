Puyallup hospital addresses hepatitis C scare

Chris Bredeson, left, Good Samaritan Hospital president and COO, and Dr. David Bachman, chief medical officer for the Puyallup hospital, address concerns over a former nurse who tested positive for hepatitis C and possibly infected two patients.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Ax-wielding robber leads break-in of cannabis shop

Surveillance footage shows a smash-and-robbery of Mary Mart, a cannabis dispensary on Tacoma's Sixth Avenue. Its believed to be the same team that's hit several shops in a recent span. The burglars were wearing masks but one woman exposed her face.

Van strikes crowd in Toronto

Canadian police say a van has hit at least eight people in Toronto. Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.