Morning commute slowed to a crawl through Tacoma due to construction delay, WSDOT says

Expect delays commuting through Tacoma on Wednesday morning as work to reopen lanes after overnight construction has been delayed, according to the state Department of Transportation.
All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 were scheduled to be open by 5 a.m. Wednesday, but crews were delayed in removing traffic barrels, WSDOT tweeted. The reason for the delay has not yet been announced.
"Your continued patience is greatly appreciated," the agency tweeted.
Considering all the changes to traffic flow, commuters have endured, WSDOT was quick to eliminated a fear that might have occurred to some. "No, this is not a permanent new feature," the department tweeted. "Crews are still picking up the lane closures on SB I-5 in Tacoma."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
