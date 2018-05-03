There was only one: Mariners outfielder Ichiro was like no other player

Ichiro was the rare baseball player who was too famous for two names.
Sports stars who are known by one name usually play soccer — Pele, Ronaldo, Maradona.... and if you're from around Tacoma, Preki.
Or they play basketball: Lebron, Shaq, Kobe, Magic come to mind.
Ali, of course, is a one-namer.
One names are popular with singers/megastars. Madonna, Prince, Elvis. But in baseball, you're got Ichiro.
Back in 2001, after Ichiro joined the Mariners for his first spring training, the issue of how to refer to him, not just in headlines but in stories, came up. Could we just simply call him Ichiro, like it said on the back of his jersey?
Long-time copy editors considered the question. And if you want to know one thing about copy editors, know this: They aren't big on exceptions to rules.
So he was Ichiro Suzuki, at least at first. As the spring wore on and the legend that is Ichiro continued to grow, the Suzuki fell off headlines and then was limited to just the first reference in a story. And then finally, just Ichiro was acceptable on all references.
I've been in the business in one way or another since 1988 and Ichiro is the only player who ever got that treatment.
Here are other ways that Ichiro, who was released by the Mariners on Thursday and is transitioning to a front office role, was like no other baseball player:
Performing under pressure
Being a baseball rookie is hard. Being a 27-year-old rookie from another country is even harder. And carrying the weight of an entire nation while being the test case of whether Japanese position players can cut it in the majors.... unbelievably hard.
To say he played under a microscope doesn't begin to describe the attention he got during his first season with the Mariners. The Japanese press, around 30 or so, followed him around the country, documenting his every move. One reporter famously asked then Mariners manager Lou Piniella in spring training why Ichiro took fewer swings in a batting practice session than he did the previous day.
But to handle all that as well as he did ... unprecedented. Ichiro earned the 2001 AL Rookie of the Year and MVP with a season for the ages. He led the league in at-bats, hits, stolen bases and batting average. And he won a Gold Glove.
The point and the stance
If all eyes were trained on No. 51 because of who he was and what he was trying to accomplish, fans quickly learned that Ichiro didn't look like other players.
He stretched constantly, whether in right field or in the batter's box. Sometimes he took deep squats, acting as if he was performing some type of baseball yoga.
Once in the box, Ichiro really stood out. He would point the bat at the pitcher, tug at his sleeve and then focus. Every time, every at-bat.
And if he swung, fans saw something that looked like it was straight out of a fastpitch softball game. He ran, slapped and moved as if he wanted to reach first base just after the bat hit the ball.
It was unconventional for a baseball player to have a stance like that. No one in the majors did it quite like Ichiro. One hitting instructor said it was a stance you would never teach but one that Ichiro executed to perfection, keeping his head still and level all the while getting an extra step toward first base.
Incredible stories
Fans have their favorite Ichiro moment. Usually, it's a big hit or catch. Or, in an informal poll around the office, a throw, specifically the one he launched in his first season to nab the A's Terrence Long at third base that let the baseball world know that this guy was a real player.
Some of the most interesting stories about Ichiro, however, come from off the diamond. Like how he weighs his bats, or took part in tickle fights with Ken Griffey Jr. in the clubhouse.
One Mariners scout related how Ichiro once stopped in a roadside bathroom only to find a collection of people trying to video him as he left the facility. More recently, ESPN documented how Ichiro spent his winter by practicing in an empty stadium in Japan that he rented.
My favorite is one that may or may not be true. During that first season of Ichiro, a story circulated that a Japanese newspaper was offering up to $2 million for a photo of Ichiro naked.
The Mariners downplayed the rumor at the time, but Ichiro took it seriously enough to dress away from the team's clubhouse. ESPN, among others, wrote about it.
"If he's worth $2 million at 150 pounds, I wonder what it would be if he were 6-3 and 210," Mariners pitcher Paul Abbott told the Seattle P-I.
Comments