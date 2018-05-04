Young woman sentenced for fatal Key Peninsula wreck that killed friend

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ashcraft sentences 20-year-old Karly Parker Friday for an Aug. 6, 2017 wreck that killed her friend and passenger. Kaitlin Taylor, 19, died from her injuries several days after the Key Peninsula wreck.
Alexis Krell
Puyallup hospital addresses hepatitis C scare

Latest News

Puyallup hospital addresses hepatitis C scare

Chris Bredeson, left, Good Samaritan Hospital president and COO, and Dr. David Bachman, chief medical officer for the Puyallup hospital, address concerns over a former nurse who tested positive for hepatitis C and possibly infected two patients.

Ax-wielding robber leads break-in of cannabis shop

Latest News

Ax-wielding robber leads break-in of cannabis shop

Surveillance footage shows a smash-and-robbery of Mary Mart, a cannabis dispensary on Tacoma's Sixth Avenue. Its believed to be the same team that's hit several shops in a recent span. The burglars were wearing masks but one woman exposed her face.