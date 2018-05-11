Skulls, rockets and falcons featured at local STEAM night

Discovery Elementary School produced a sensational STEAM evening a couple weeks ago and I had the stimulating experience of learning right along with the kids and their parents. It was a crush of knowledge-absorbing enthusiasts of science, technology engineering, arts and math.
Discovery’s STEAM specialist and the event’s organizer Nicollette LeTellier said it's fun family event to explore all aspects of STEAM. This is the second year the event was held at Discovery.
"We had 20 members of our community teach students fun science and engineering,” she said.
Among the stations were virtual reality with Microsoft and drawing on IPads. West Sound Wildlife Shelter brought a live peregrine falcon and a barred owl. A local vet brought three dogs for check-ups. A parent who is a teaching medical doctor brought human organs to examine. Harbor Wildwatch, Harbor Code Academy, Gig Harbor Fire Department, Bogs of Doom carnivorous plant and three PLU students shared chemistry experiments.
First-grader Addie Sullivan loved STEAM night. "The pet vet was so much fun!”
For kindergartener Mia Legener, "The dinosaur thing was the best!” It was made possible for viewing by the augmented reality goggles from Microsoft provided by Discovery parent Brad Sarsfield.
Fifth-grade science and engineering projects were on display along with Discovery Art Club examples. STEAM teachers throughout Peninsula school district helped bring the event to life. Catherine Schwab from Voyager elementary led the circuit building activity.
Minter Creek Elementary’s Camille Schuette led the stomp rocket activity. Gaylene Peterson from Purdy Elementary led Harbor Code Academy robotics activities.
First-grader Oliver Phillipy said he liked the new microscopes, which LeTellier said were made possible by a grant from the Peninsula Schools Education Foundation.
Fifth-grader Mackenzie Olesen said the night was an amazing learning experience. "Anyone who attended STEAM night left with extensive knowledge of what they enjoy learning. Say, you love plants. Well, that night featured a room filled with carnivorous plants and someone to teach you about them. You would also leave with a fun memory like meeting an owl, Sparky the fire dog, or seeing dry ice. This night had something for everyone. Even if science is not your thing.
"Science is not my favorite, but art, on the other hand is my favorite. This night gave me an opportunity to use technology and art together to make a memorable learning — yet fun — experience. It was a perfect hands-on learning experience for everyone!”
"It was amazing! The amount of hands-on activities was impressive,” said Discovery substitute enrichment teacher Cameron Pruitt. "Kids looked very engaged and excited.”
"I liked the birds from Westsound wildlife because I'm an animal lover and I like learning facts about animals,” said fifth-grader Hannah Shuey.
Classmate Tessa Dermody, who loves animals and rides horses, said she really liked the veterinarian.”
Fifth-grader Linsie Straley said enjoyed all the stations. "I especially liked seeing our fifth-grade projects we did about the tornado in a bottle."
LeTellier works with all 550 Discovery students in grades K-5 with support from the school's volunteer parent organization.
88 families attended this event with approximately 262 family members participating, she said.
Hugh McMillan is a longtime contributing writer for the Gateway. He can be reached at hughmcm26@gmail.com.
