Family believes bullying at school led to daughter's suicide

Gabby Cazares was a 14-year-old at Hudtloff Middle School in Lakewood. She had a thyroid condition which caused hair loss so she wore a wig to school. Kids at the school bullied her to the point where she would eat lunch in a bathroom.
Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
Puyallup hospital addresses hepatitis C scare

Latest News

Puyallup hospital addresses hepatitis C scare

Chris Bredeson, left, Good Samaritan Hospital president and COO, and Dr. David Bachman, chief medical officer for the Puyallup hospital, address concerns over a former nurse who tested positive for hepatitis C and possibly infected two patients.