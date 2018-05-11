Lakewood to discourage giving to panhandlers from the roadway

Gabby Cazares was a 14-year-old at Hudtloff Middle School in Lakewood. She had a thyroid condition which caused hair loss so she wore a wig to school. Kids at the school bullied her to the point where she would eat lunch in a bathroom.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ashcraft sentences 20-year-old Karly Parker Friday for an Aug. 6, 2017 wreck that killed her friend and passenger. Kaitlin Taylor, 19, died from her injuries several days after the Key Peninsula wreck.
An eruption of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island forced residents in residential areas to evacuate. Kilauea is Hawaii Island's youngest volcano, located on the southeastern area of the island.
As Scott Lang balances being both a Super Hero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.
Chris Bredeson, left, Good Samaritan Hospital president and COO, and Dr. David Bachman, chief medical officer for the Puyallup hospital, address concerns over a former nurse who tested positive for hepatitis C and possibly infected two patients.
Local historian Michael Sullivan and writer Tamiko Nimura say that, per capita, Tacoma once had the largest Nihonmachi (Japantown) in the country. Then it disappeared, two months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.