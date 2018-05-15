Mariners' Robinson Cano suspended 80 games

Second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating major league baseball’s joint drug agreement. A press release from MLB said Cano tested positive for Furosemide, a diuretic.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup hospital addresses hepatitis C scare

Latest News

Puyallup hospital addresses hepatitis C scare

Chris Bredeson, left, Good Samaritan Hospital president and COO, and Dr. David Bachman, chief medical officer for the Puyallup hospital, address concerns over a former nurse who tested positive for hepatitis C and possibly infected two patients.