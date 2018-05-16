Investigators work the scene after a man was shot in an alley between South Cushman Avenue and South Sheridan Avenue. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Shooting on Tacoma's Hilltop leaves man with two gunshot wounds but he's not talking

By Craig Sailor

May 16, 2018 08:42 PM

A shooting in a Hilltop alley left a man with two gunshot wounds Wednesday night. He's not saying who shot him.

The shooting occurred in an alley between S. Cushman Ave. and S. Sheridan Ave. near S. 25th Street, according to Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.

Police dispatchers received calls around 7:40 p.m. reporting people running while firing guns.

The shooting victim showed up a nightclub further south on Cushman asking for help. That's where police met up with him. But he wouldn't tell them who shot him, Cool said.

"There is a very uncooperative victim who has been shot," she said.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was transported to a hospital, Cool said.

Whoever shot the man had left the area. Police were working to get a suspect description.

Police found a gun and shell casings at the scene.

